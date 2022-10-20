What I Achieved Within 45 Days As UK PM – Liz Truss Replies Crtics

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, who recently resigned, equally stated her achievements in office despite strong criticism by Conservative party members.
Speaking at Downing Street, UK, she brought to light her results.
“We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.
“We have continued to stand with Ukraine and to protect our own security.
“And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit,” she said.
She insisted that her administration delivered on reforming the energy sector.
“We have continued to stand with Ukraine and to protect our own security.
“And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit,” she tweeted on Thursday.
Meanwhile she admitted that she could not continue as PM, becasue of the criticism by party members and some of her close aides.
‘I recognise however that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.
“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.