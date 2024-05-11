What I Observed At Nigeria Army Hospital In Kaduna — Prince Harry

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has revealed that he observed about 50 wounded and injured service personnel at the Nigeria Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State whose morale were low.

Prince Harry disclosed this while giving his remarks at a reception organised by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, on Saturday.

The Duke visited the hospital on Friday, as part of his intinearies to engage with the nation’s wounded and injured military personnel and their families.

He said, “I will tell you a story from yesterday when I visited the Kaduna Hospital. I met with approximately 50 wounded and injured service personnel.

“50 of them were lying down in the hospital on their bed, and I am sure anyone wouldn’t mind me saying that morale was low.

“I can see it in their faces and I can see it in their eyes — That as far as they were concerned, their injuries were now defining their lives.

“Now, there were two that were a little different. They had smiles on their faces. One of them was doing push ups on his bed, and I was intrigued, and I remembered them because I saw them in Germany.

“What it reminded me of is the power of seeing what is possible post-injury. These individuals witnessed it themselves and they came back to have new operations.

“They knew their lives were not going to be defined by the injuries of the past, and that is what this is all about. That is what this new centre that you are building is going to be all about as well.”

Recall that Prince Harry’s visit to Nigeria followed an invitation by the military high command, and the nation’s debut appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Military high command is also bidding to host the Invictus Games in no time, and considers the visit of the Duke timely, particularly to facilitate the collaborative effort in the establishment of a state-of-the-art structure where the Invictus Games is proposed to be held.

“It was a privilege to have Nigeria become the first African country to join the Invictus Games and it would certainly not be the last.

“Seeing the plans of the new invictus centre gives me goosebumps, makes me very emotional. To hear the honourable minister say by himself that it is going to be made very quickly, makes me happy as well,” he added.

Both the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa chorused the readiness of the nation to build an Invictus Centre, equipped to provide holistic service for the management of the wounded and injured military personnel.

The proposed centre is designed to accommodate a medical centre and a mini hotel for their families during the recovery programme. It is also designed to accommodate a sporting centre.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry In 2014 is an international multi-sport event for Wounded, Injured, and Sick (WIS) military personnel that offers support, recovery pathway, and rehabilitation for the personnel, post injury.