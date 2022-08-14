What IGP Told Tactical Police Commanders After Receiving Crime Reports Across Nigeria

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, upon receiving criminal reports across the country has tasked tactical commanders to increase security across hospitals, health facilities and all critical national infrastructures.

The IGP issued this directive alongside others on Sunday, and it was contained in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

IGP Baba had reviewed reported cases of crime across the federation and directed the tactical commanders to perform regular patrols, stop and search and raids within their Area of Concentration.

He revealed that the new directive was aimed at clamping down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation.

Also, the IGP tasked strategic police managers to prioritise the use of intelligence gathering networks, particularly local intelligence to locate criminal hideouts before they strike.

He equally charged all officers to be on the offensive, taking the fight against crime to the door posts of suspected criminal elements in bushes and uncompleted buildings.

He also asked the officers to profile suspected criminals, and charge those found wanting to courts accordingly.

Similarly, the IGP in the statement urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Police as there will be an overwhelming presence of police officers in strategic areas, routes and communities.

The statement said the show of force will suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.

“The IGP has however warned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be civil, professional and humane in the course of discharging their duties.

“The Inspector-General of Police has therefore reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and property of well-meaning members of the public by decimating the activities of rogue criminal elements, particularly those who target schools, hospitals, and other critical national infrastructure, in a bid to strike fear into the hearts of good citizens in the country.

“He has similarly charged police officers to protect with courage and serve with compassion in line with his administration’s policing theme,” the statement read.