What Nicki Minaj Told UN About Killings In Nigeria

American rap icon Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has added her voice to the international appeals for urgent intervention to halt the escalating violence carried out by insurgents and armed groups across Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday during a United States Mission to the United Nations conference titled “Combating Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria,” Minaj insisted that no individual or community should ever face persecution on the basis of their religious beliefs.

The Grammy-winning artist said her advocacy was motivated by a desire to unite humanity rather than fuel division.

“I want to make it very clear, once again, that this isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It’s about what I’ve always stood for,” she said.

The rapper thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership in drawing international attention to the plight of Christians in Nigeria, urging coordinated global action to combat religious extremism and protect lives.

She said, “Faith is under attack in way too many places in Nigeria. Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear simply because of how they pray.”

Earlier, UN Ambassador Mike Waltz commended Minaj for using her voice to “demand action” on behalf of victims of religious violence.

The remarks follow President Trump’s recent declaration that Nigeria is a ‘Country of Particular Concern (CPC)’ due to what he called widespread targeted attacks on Christians. He warned that continued killings could trigger severe U.S. sanctions, and even military action.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding that U.S. forces may intervene to “wipe out” the terrorists responsible.

The Nigerian government has rejected allegations of targeted religious persecution, insisting that the country upholds religious freedom and respects diversity.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said “Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order.”

He maintained that insecurity affects citizens across different regions and faiths, and that the government remains committed to restoring peace.