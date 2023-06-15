What Nigeria Stands To Gain From CBN’s New Forex Market Unification Order

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow banks to source their dollars from anywhere and sell at their own price has been described as a welcome development and a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu had pledged a monetary policy reform that will put the country back as the most preferred investment destination in the continent.

In a memo, the CBN told banks they can buy forex from any source at any rate and sell at any rate subject to a maximum of N1 bid-ask spread between the buy and sell rate.

The CBN however restricted the sales of the forex to eligible transactions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Ayo Teriba, told THE WHISTLER in an interview that the decision does not mean that the naira has been floated.

He explained that what the apex bank did was to liberalise the market “in terms of who can sell and who can buy. They said you can buy at the interbank market from anybody without seeking Central Bank approval.”

Advertisement

CBN Circular On New FX Regime: Source, CBN

But the CEO explained that placing restrictions on whom to sell to means that the CBN has not liberalized the demand end of the market.

He explained, “They are still saying that their sales will be limited to eligible transactions which should worry Nigerians who are on the list of the banned items. The circular states that they must only fund eligible transactions. That language should be scraped out. If they are liberalising whom they can buy from you must also libralise whom they can sell to including BDCs because BDCs are legitimate. They have license that the CBN issued to them. The CBN collected licensing fees.

“So, you can’t claim to liberalise the market and still maintain ‘some legitimate transactions. You can’t tell me that meat is allowed and fish is not allowed. So, what Nigerians are concerned about is having a unified exchange rate and the unified exchange rate will only be possible if all legal transactions can be traded at that rate.”

He warned that saying some transactions are eligible while others are not, imply the CBN is “driving some other items to some other market. It means their utterances are creating a separate market where a different rate can rule. It would have been best if the announcement came with the liberalisation of who can supply and liberalization of what can be funded to cover all legitimate items. If an item is contraband, nobody is saying that you should fund the transaction.”

Advertisement

According to him, with the exclusion, the CBN is still “not breaking out of the cycle of the Emefiele regime- the triangulation of his foreign exchange market by excluding items of importance from the market.”

How The Policy Will Benefit The Economy

Speaking on the benefits of the policy, Teriba noted that a unified exchange rate would increase government revenue from the sale of forex as FX will be sold at an attractive rate.

“The benefit of having a unified exchange rate is that it will save the money that the government is losing by giving access to forex to some people below market rate. It is a subsidy and the subsidy regime should end. If there is a single rate market, government will get more revenue, because they can sell all the forex at their disposal at the market rate,” he said.

He also highlighted how the policy will reduce the demand for forex because the ‘privileged persons’ who access the cheap dollar and sell to the Bureau de Change operators will no longer see it attractive.

He explained, “The presence of the special rate for special people means that some of the special people who don’t need the forex will demand it just because of the profit they make from it. People round trip because they are in the corridors of power and they can’t be denied access to forex. Now, if you eliminate that profit, it will lead to reduced demand for forex because they don’t need it. The reduced demand will strengthen the exchange rate. So, you are likely to get an exchange rate that is far from the BDC rate and closer to what we are trying to fix.”

Advertisement

Terible noted that unifying the exchange rate will drag the parallel rate down which would lead to a decline in inflationary pressure.

He further said the policy would encourage people to channel their forex to the official market, adding that it will open up Nigeria’s investment climate.

The CEO added, “The preferred rate will not offer demand-side gains to special people. It was robbing people who have forex to supply their gains because they were forced to surrender their forex when they could have supplied it at a higher rate. It discouraged a great number of people who could have supplied forex from bringing their forex into the market. If the rate is unified, those supplies will be encouraged. So, it will mean that the parallel market rate will appreciate a bit like it did in 2017. Most transactions are priced at the parallel market rate. When that appreciation occurs, inflation has been rising in recent quarters because the parallel market rose to N750, if this unification brings it down to N600/$ or below N500/$, we will see a significant decline in inflation maybe for the next 18 months. “The benefits are numerous and it is important for the government to say the right things that will encourage more supply response. The policy is in the right direction because multiple exchange rate distorts prices and beclouds the investment climate. You having a single exchange rate will send a clear signal because demand will fall supply will increase and the naira will be strengthened.”