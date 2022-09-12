What Nigerians Are Doing…Unbelievable’- Israeli Man Conferred With Nigerian Citizenship Speaks

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Israeli, Iland, who is among 286 foreigners recently conferred with Nigerian citizenship by President Muhammadu Buhari , has revealed what he loves about the West African country.

The Israeli-Nigerian who spoke to THE WHISTLER about his new status as a Nigerian, said the people are brilliant and impressive.

Iland has lived in Nigeria for 30 years, and found the country a university where he learnt a lot, adding that he deserved to become a naturalized because he had spent a major part of his life in the country.

Recall that in an advertorial published on national dallies, the Federal Ministry of Interior disclosed that Buhari has approved the conferment of citizenship by naturalisation and registration to 286 foreign nationals from 49 nations including Israel, Iran, Germany and Turkey.

Beneficiaries were asked to visit the Ministry of Interior, Block F, Old Federal Secretariat, Department of Citizenship and Business for proper documentation and accreditation.

Our correspondent gathered that the documentation will hold from Monday to Wednesday while Thursday is fixed as a ceremonial gathering at the Presidential Villa for a number of them.

Speaking to this website, Iland explained that he has seen regime change and the associated developments that followed.

According to him, he works in Information Technology and remains dazed by the ingenuity of his Nigerian colleagues.

Excerpts Of The interview:

Why Did You Chose To Become a Nigerian Citizen?

Well, I’ve been in Nigeria for more than 30 years so I think I deserve to be a citizen of Nigeria. You know, most of my experience was in Nigeria and Nigeria became for me a university, after 30 years.

Whatever you didn’t graduate with from the university, you graduate with it from real life and I like the place.

What Did You Observe In Your 30 Years Sojourn In Nigeria?

In this country, you know, there are a lot of changes in-between regimes.

Now you know there is more population, not like before and fortunately, you can see the masses are looking for more activities in terms of food.

I am coming from IT, so you can see a lot of things have been adopted and changed in terms of technology.

You can see the level of people as well, it’s incredible because I am working in Cyber and you can see the level of people which we work with and you can compare even to Europe, they are very skilled, and it’s unbelievable.

What Nigerian Food Do You Like?

Fufu, Amala, Egusi soup.