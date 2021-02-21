What Pilot Of Crashed Military Aircraft Said Moments After Take-Off

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beech craft King Air B350i aircraft that crashed in Abuja on Sunday was said to have complained about the performance of the engine immediately after the plane took off.

THE WHISTLER learnt that pilot of the crashed aircraft had told the control tower shortly after take-off that he was having problems with the engine.

It was learnt that the aircraft was one of those involved in the rescue operations of the abducted Kagara students and was travelling to Minna in Niger when the incident occurred.

Findings by this website revealed that the military aircraft took off from Abuja and was approaching Bassa Local Government Area of Niger State when the pilot was said to have he informed the control tower that he had experienced an engine failure.

As soon as the pilot informed the control tower, it was learnt that he was directed by officials at the Control Tower to nagivate the aircraft back to Abuja.

The choice of Abuja was that it is the closest airport to the aircraft as of the time the engine failure occurred.

However, luck ran out on the crew members when the aircraft crash-landed at the Abuja Airport.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian Air Force in a statement confirmed the death of all the seven passengers on board the aircraft.

The statement reads, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

ENDS