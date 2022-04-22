What Sanwo-Olu Said When Google Undersea Cable Landed In Lagos

It came as a surprise to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when he was told that the Google’s undersea cable will deliver twenty times the network capacity as any of the existing systems serving Nigeria.

After over two years of wait, Google’s new Equiano cable system landed in Lagos on Thursday triggering debates on how the cable will be a game changer in the telecom space.

In 2019, Google introduced the subsea fiber optic cable system- Equiano, which will run from Portugal along the West Coast of Africa.

It will cost Google $1bn to deliver the 14th undersea cable dedicated to internet access in Africa.

Equiano was named after Nigerian-born writer and abolitionist Olaudah Equiano.

Infact, the Nigerian Communications Commission, the country’s telco regulator is hinging on Equiano to crash the cost of data.

The regulator also believes Equiano will accelerate the ongoing implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025.

Sanwo-Olu in a post shared on his Twitter handle said the arrival is a demonstration of the States leadership role in the country and West Africa.

He said: “I am told that this new Equiano cable system will deliver twenty times as much network capacity as any of the existing systems serving Nigeria.

“This means much faster internet speed, reduced cost, and greater access for our people. The net effect of this is much-needed jobs and economic growth. The economic impact assessment for the project estimates that Nigeria will enjoy a boost of 1.6 million jobs and $10bn in additional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next three years, on account of the new cable system.

“There is much to be excited about, at a time like this in the unfolding history of Lagos State and of Nigeria. We are seeing an unprecedented inflow of investments into every part of Lagos, from local and foreign investors who understand the immense business and commercial potential that the State symbolises.

“We say it often, that wherever Lagos goes, Nigeria and West Africa follow. With this in mind, as the government of Lagos State, we are more than ever determined to deliver on our promise to make and maintain Lagos as a safe, livable, innovative and prosperous megacity.”