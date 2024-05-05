‘What They Need Is Pity’ — AGF Fagbemi Calls For Review Of Law Criminalising Suicide Attempts

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has called review of the laws penalizing suicide attempts.

Fagbemi stated this when he received delegates from the Asido Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to mental health advocacy and reform.

In a statement signed on Sunday by his media aide, Mr. Kamarudeen Ogundele, Fagbemi said the well-being of citizens is a key focus of the Bola Tinubu administration.

The AGF emphasized the need for compassion and treatment for individuals facing mental health challenges.

Fagbemi pledged to collaborate with colleagues in the Federal Ministry of Health to address concerns surrounding the implementation of the Mental Health Act.

“The law is something we have to take a second look at, especially where it is established that the offenders are not in the right state of mind. What the offenders need is pity, treatment and love to rid society of this kind of situation. But whatever we do is not binding on the states. So, I will take the case to the Body of Attorneys General,” Fagbemi stated.

Dr. Jibril Abdulmalik, founder of Asido, in his remarks stressed the correlation between mental illness, particularly depression, and suicide attempts.

He advocated for a shift towards supportive interventions rather than punitive measures and review of the mental health act signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023.

“It is their sense of hopelessness that makes them get to the edge, where they think they are better off dying. In that situation, what they need is help and treatment, not punishment and incarceration. We know the workload is heavy for our judicial officers. We don’t want them overburdened with cases that should ordinarily go to hospitals,” he added.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.