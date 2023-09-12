What UAE President Told Tinubu Before ‘Lifting’ 11-Month Visa Ban On Nigerians

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared his perception about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency when the latter visited on a working visit.

Mohamed wished Tinubu success in bringing further prosperity to Nigerians and Nigeria.

He expressed hopes that the UAE-Nigeria relations will continue to be mutual and beneficial.

“During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed renewed his congratulations to Tinubu on assuming the presidency earlier this year, and wished him every success in leading Nigeria and its people to further progress and prosperity.

“His Highness expressed his hope that the two leaders will work together to reinforce ties between the UAE and Nigeria for the benefit of both countries.

“The UAE President and Nigerian President explored opportunities for further bilateral collaboration in areas that serve both countries’ sustainable economic growth, including the economic, development, energy, and climate action fields,” the UAE stated on its official website.

Both leaders further exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

The Nigerian Presidency had announced on Monday that the meeting resulted in the instant lifting of an 11-month visa ban on Nigerians.

But the UAE was silent on this in its statement.

The UAE statement reads further,”

The meeting discussed the upcoming COP28 climate conference set to take place in the UAE later this year, with both parties stressing the vital importance of encouraging and enabling international cooperation to tackle global issues, including climate change.

“His Highness underscored the UAE’s ongoing commitment to fostering ties with countries that share the same aspirations for stability, sustainable growth, and development and prosperity for their people. He further emphasised the particular importance the UAE attaches to its relationship with Nigeria, within the framework of its strategic vision for relations with the African continent.”