What VP Osinbajo Told Us At Meeting — APC Senators

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has revealed details of the meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo on Tuesday night hosted an Iftar dinner for the Senate caucus of the APC at his official residence at the State House, Abuja.

Lawan told journalists after the closed-door meeting that the vice president sought the support of APC senators toward his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We had Iftar dinner with His Excellency, the Vice President and thereafter we had brief interaction on our Government and of course on the Vice President’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan was quoted by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, as telling State House correspondents after the meeting.

When pressed further, Lawan said: “naturally, the Vice President told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the Senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time and we wish the Vice President good luck in this endeavour.

“But let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the center and majority of the States in our country, by the Grace of God will be APC.”

After months of speculations, Osinbajo declared his intention to run for president in a seven minutes video he shared across his social media pages on Monday.

“For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari. In these 7 years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU,” Osinbajo had said, adding “I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.”

The vice president would be challenging his former boss and ex-political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

Tinubu had indicated his interest in the seat and has travelled across the country to consult with relevant stakeholders over the bid he had described as his “lifelong ambition”.

While reacting to Osinbajo’s declaration on Monday, the former Lagos State governor and acclaimed leader of the APC had said: “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.

“The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.”