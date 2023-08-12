“What Was Done In LASUTH Was Corrective Life Saving Surgery” Hospital Responds To Missing 12-Year Old’s Intestine.

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has responded to the allegation by the mother of a 12-year boy, who accused the hospital of the disappearance of her son’s small intestine.

In a series of tweets, LASUTH stated that it only performed a corrective life-saving surgery on the boy who was brought to them due to serious complications following procedures conducted in a private hospital.

A newspaper (NOT THE WHISTLER) had earlier reported that Abiodun Debora, the boy’s mother, had asked Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her son, Adebola Akin-Bright’s missing small intestine while receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Abiodun said she was shocked to learn from the specialists at LASUTH that her son’s intestine had vanished after a corrective surgery on July 14, 2023.

According to her, they were referred to LASUTH on June 17 from a private hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre, located at Ile Epo in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state, due to complications from a surgery to correct intestinal obstruction.

She explained that the boy became unwell in February and began vomiting and stooling, and that he was taken to the hospital for treatment when they suspected typhoid, but his condition did not improve.

“When his condition didn’t improve after about five days, we moved him to another hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre, where it was discovered that he had ruptured appendix which would require surgery.”

She said the boy was discharged and was back to school after about 2 weeks of the surgery; however, in June, he began experiencing pains in his stomach and “we went back to the hospital where it was discovered that he had intestinal obstruction and he underwent another surgery,” she added.

She continued that, “There appeared a complication as the boy was still draining bilious fluid more than seven days after the surgery, the CMD at Obitoks, Dr Abayomi Baiyewu then said the boy would require another surgery and according to him he had already secured the services of a Professor from a teaching hospital to be part of the operation”

She revealed that she declined and asked to be referred to LASUTH where the child would be in safe hands.

Abiodun stated that a number of tests were performed on the boy at LASUTH and they were told the boy might not need additional surgery because the bilious fluid site draining could be closed, but surgery would be performed if necessary.

“They asked us to buy different kinds of drugs, running many other tests until one Wednesday, about 25 days after we arrived at the hospital, we noticed something like a burst from the site of an opening in his tummy and they decided that surgery would be performed on him,” she added.

She said she was taken aback when the consultant handling the boy’s case informed her that her son might not survive another 5 days because his small intestine was not found when he was open for the operation.

“I was dumbfounded, it was like my whole life was shattered because it was a story that could be told in Nollywood.

“Where could a 26-foot-long small intestine have gone to?

“We immediately contacted the surgeon who handled the first two surgeries and he wondered why LASUTH would claim they could not find a bowel in the boy after spending 27 days with them.

“He insisted that he would never have referred us to the government hospital in such a condition and explicitly stated what he had done in his referral letter.

“The results of the test we ran when we got to LASUTH never indicated that such a thing happened but they are insisting they didn’t find an intestine in my boy.

“We are confused and we are begging the Lagos State government to unravel the puzzle. Since this incident, I have been buying total parenteral nutrition which costs about N65,000 and he takes two bags in three. Where would we be able to afford N110,000 every two days?

“From what we heard, except the boy undergoes an intestinal transplant, he may rely on TPN for life which could also damage his liver. The intestinal transplant is not only extremely expensive, it is not done anywhere in Africa according to the information we got.

“I am begging the Governor to save my son and also unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of his intestine for the sake of justice,” she pleaded.

However, in a series of Tweets, LASUTH stated that it had proof to show its innocence and that it just performed corrective life saving surgery on the boy who had abdominal complications following his referral to the hospital and had nothing to do with the missing small intestine.

The tweets read partly “The attention of management of LASUTH has been drawn to some newspaper reports about a 12-year-old patient who was referred to our hospital from Obitoks Medical Centre, Ile-Epo, Abule-Egba area of Lagos State following complications resulting from repeated abdominal surgeries.

“First, we would like to state emphatically that we will not normally engage in discussions about patients’ clinical conditions on the pages of newspapers as this is against the ethics of best clinical practice.

“However, this rejoinder is necessary in order to clear the air and prevent misinformation. Expectedly, we will be circumspect in our response and ensure that the privacy of the innocent boy is protected.

“The clinical details will be provided and taken up at the level of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria if and when the matter is referred to that body.

“We have all the evidence required by law to show that what was carried out in LASUTH is a corrective LIFE SAVING SURGERY on a patient who had serious complications following surgeries performed in a private hospital.

Furthermore, it chided media platforms for publishing stories without seeking to hear from all parties involved, according to, “going to press and publishing a story without taking time to hear from all parties involved is highly unprofessional as there was no effort made by the reporters…to speak to LASUTH authorities.”

It added that the boy is being taken care of and is under close observation and “all hands are on deck to continue to offer expert care, “LASUTH assured.