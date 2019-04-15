What We’ll Do To Officers Involved In Killings In Lagos – IGP

Advertisement

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, has promised that no officer involved in recent cases of extra-judicial killings in Lagos State would go unpunished.

IGP Mohammed stated this on Monday during his visit to Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The police boss said while most officers in the state have been performing commendably, a few unprincipled ones among them are undermining their achievements.

Speaking at the Lagos House, Mohammed said: “I came to pay a courtesy visit to the Governor because I am in Lagos State to see the officers and men of the Nigerian Police.

“I came to talk to them on good behaviour and to remind them of ethics of the job. We are to serve members of the public; we are not their masters, we are their servants.

“The officers and men in Lagos State have been doing a lot of good job in fighting crime and they have been succeeding, but the acts of few officers out of many in Lagos State are denting the good works that others have done,” he said.

Mohammed said he had to personally visit Lagos as the extra-judicial killings by policemen in the state were unbecoming.

“Recently, we have had some overzealous officers who went out of their way in the course of performing their duties; they shot a lady and she died, and we felt that is not acceptable.

“Anybody that goes out of his way to commit extra-judicial killing, such a person is on his own and he has to face the wrath of the law.

“In this particular case, the officers that were involved have been arrested; they have been tried in our internal way of dealing with such issue, and at the same time, they will be charged to court,” Mohammed said.

He commended Ambode for the massive support to the police and other security agencies in the state.

According to him, the successes recorded in keeping the state safe would not have been possible if not for the governor’s support.

Responding, Ambode commended the police chief for taking prompt action aimed at addressing the extra-judicial killings.

“I want to commend the IG for this visit. Beyond the fact that this is a courtesy visit, like he has said he is coming promptly to address the issue of extra-judicial killings that have actually taken place in the last few weeks,” said the governor.