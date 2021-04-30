What You Must Do To Participate In BBNaija Season 6 Audition.

Following the announcement of the audition date for the sixth edition of BBNaija realityTV show, which is to start from 3rd May and end on 16th of May 2021, DSTV Nigeria has released the procedures for those to be auditioned.

According to DSTV Nigeria, the first step is to log on to africamagic.tv/bbaudition.

Secondly, intending participants are advised to upload a two minute video introducing themselves and telling Big Brother why they should be part of the house this season.

Thirdly, DSTV Nigeria stated that those that would be allowed to participate are Nigerians who are 21 years and above with valid identification card.

It added that the audition would be free to all participants.

It said intending participants for the BBNaija sixth edition who took part in the early auditionn are not to take part in the open call audition.

“Took part in the early access Audition? Then , you shouldn’t audition in the open call,” it added.