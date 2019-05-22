What You Need To Know About Traffic Offences And Penalties – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will begin full implementation of the Penalty Point System on traffic offenders from June 1st, 2019.

Penalty Point System is a punishment awarded by the court for a driving offence and recorded cumulatively on a persons driving license.

Recall that the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, during a critical summit on Information Technology at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja, said that traffic offenders who accumulate 10 to 14 penalty points will be issued a warning notification.

He said that offenders who commit between 15 to 20 penalty points will face the temporal removal or interruption of authority or right to drive for a period of time.

Also, motorists who have accumulated 21 and above penalty points will face withdrawal of their driver’s licence.

Meanwhile, other offences committed by motorist attract various fines ranging from N2,000 to N50,000.

Below is a list of all traffic offences and their penalties: