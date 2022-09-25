What You Should Know About ‘Akuskura’ Found With 75-Year-Old Grandfather In Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 75-year-old grandfather Usman Bajama over the possession of over one million capsules of banned New Psychoactive Substance (NPS) also known as Akuskura.

Bajama with an alias, Clemen was arrested in the early hours of September 20, at the Mayo Belwa council area of Adamawa State.

The NDLEA in a statement signed by its Spokespersons, Femi Babafemi noted that the suspect had a cannabis plantation from where 49kg of the illicit substance was recovered.

Similarly, at least 19,878 bottles of the banned Akuskura were intercepted by NDLEA operatives along the Ilorin-Jebba highway on Wednesday in Kwara.

They were arrested alongside two suspects including Oladokun Oluwaseun, 49, and Ibrahim Jimoh, 27, arrested. They claimed the consignment packed in 35 jumbo sacks was loaded in Ibadan, Oyo state, and meant for distribution in Jos, Plateau state.

Akuskura, also known as Kuskura or Kurkura was conceived from the Hausa word “Kuskura”, which can be used interchangeably to mean gargling and rinsing.

The substance is made of herbs laced with tobacco, and cannabis and rapidly replacing controlled substances, dominant in the North and South-West regions of the country.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) described NPS as a substance that threatens public health, although it is not controlled by the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs or the 1971 Convention on Psychoactive Substances.

The NDLEA Chairman’s Special Assistant, Mahmud Yola, had disclosed the effect of the substance to include sudden violent, irregular movement of the body and contraction of muscles.

He noted that the substance is of different varieties, both liquid and powdered, and used by people who mostly seek to “get high”.

Akuskura is largely distributed under the guise of herbs and retailed by local herbalists and Islamic chemists.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence intercepted a Volvo truck loaded with 2,146 kilograms of cannabis in the Sangotedo area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Three suspects: Abdulazeez Rasheed; Afeez Raheem and Moshood Suleiman arrested were arrested.

In Edo state, six cannabis farmers were arrested when NDLEA operatives stormed their farms at Chigbite, Utese forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area (LGA), and Ekudo forest, Uhunmonde LGA, where over 10 hectares of cannabis plantation were destroyed and more than 193kg of the processed illicit substance seized.

Those arrested include David Hanson; Ufuoma Progress; Marvelous Armstrong; Marvelous Efe; Joshua Abubakar and Elijah Abubakar.

Also, anti-narcotic officers at the Lagos International airport have arrested two freight agents over attempts to smuggle 26.20kg of cannabis concealed in cereal packs through the SAHCO shed for export to Dubai, UAE.

The consignment was abandoned at the shed before the airport security transferred it to NDLEA.

Reacting, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of affected commands for their resilience.

He charged them and others across the country to remain vigilant and committed to the collective goal of saving Nigeria from the drug scourge.