What You Should Know About Newly Appointed MDs Of Union Bank, Keystone, Polaris

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday appointed new executives for Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

The CBN had on Wednesday, January 10 dissolved the board and management of the three banks over links to the embattled former CBN Governor, Godwin Eemefiele, according to the report by President Bola Tinubu’s special investigator, Jim Obazee.

In the fresh development, CBN named two executives for each of the lenders.

Union Bank was given a new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Yetunde Oni, who is taking over from Mudassir Amray, while Mannir Ubali Ringim was named the new Executive Director.

The CBN appointed Hassan Imam as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank while Chioma A. Mang was named the Executive Director.

Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola was named Polaris Bank Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, while Chris Onyeka Ofikulu is the new Executive Director of the bank.

Meet Yetunde Oni, Union Bank’s New MD

Yetunde’s career spans over 25 years, and she is famous for her client solutions and talent development.

She has a BSC. in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1991, Executive Training at Oxford University in 2016, and an MBA in Business Administration from Bangor University, which she bagged in 2020.

Between 1994-2005, the banker joined Prime Merchant Bank Treasury & Money Markets Group, from where she joined Ecobank Nigeria as a Relationship Manager in the Institutional Banking Group.

In 2005, she joined Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria as a Senior Account Relationship Manager. In 2014, Yetunde Oni became the Managing Director and Country Head of Commercial Banking in West Africa for Standard Chartered Bank.

In 2021, she became the first female managing director and Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank in Sierra Leone.

Meet Hassan Imam, Keystone Bank’s New MD

Before taking up the new role, Imam served as Executive Director for the North Region at Fidelity Bank since January 2020.

The banker had joined FSB International Bank in 1998 before it merged with Fidelity Bank in 2005.

Imam has a degree in economics and obtained two master’s degrees, including an MBA.

He attended executive programs at Harvard Business School and Wharton.

The new Keystone Bank MD is a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, an Associate Member of Chartered Public Accountants, and an alumnus of Oxford University and Pan-Atlantic University.

Meet Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola, MD Polaris Bank

Akintola was the MD/CEO of a real estate company in Nigeria, Fractional Investment Services Limited.

He has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, having held the position of executive director of corporate and investment banking at Sterling Bank Plc before establishing Intermediate Equity Partners Limited.

The MD is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).