WhatsApp Now Allows Message Editing 15 Mins After Being Sent

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to edit messages up to 15 minutes after they have been sent.

WhatsApp announced this in a blog post on Monday, with CEO, Mark Zuckerberg confirming the update in a post on Facebook.

To do this, simply press and hold the message which needs editing, and the edit option will pop up. Edited messages will have a tag stating that they have been “edited”, right next to the time stamp.

Recipients and other users won’t be able to see the original version of a message once it has been edited.

“For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those your messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media, and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption.

“This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks,” the blog post read.