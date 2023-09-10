40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Silencing loud noises that turn the mind into a rowdy carnival might seem the ideal solution when life gets too stubborn and slowly drains one’s will to live. Sadly, many have turned to suicide for relief.

Advertisement

If an attempt is made and the victim fails, they should not become subject to criminal proceedings. Punishing victims for experiencing poor mental health, often the basis of contemplating suicide, is frankly unjust and unacceptable. That said, one must quickly stress that taking one’s life is never the most fitting solution to a problem. On the contrary, it creates a catalogue of issues for the loved ones who are left behind to pick up the pieces.

It is also vital to note that people at the bottom rung of the economic ladder are not necessarily more prone to taking their lives as society tends to imply. Evidence clearly shows that the affluent, the accomplished, and the celebrated are equally susceptible. I think it’s essential to make this point. We might miss definitive tell-tale signs that something is fundamentally amiss with a friend or relative because we believe a wealthy or successful person cannot possibly think of taking their life.

A 2019 editorial in the Vanguard newspaper placed Nigeria 15th in the world and top of the list in Africa for its suicide rate. These disturbing statistics demonstrate that suicide rates in Nigeria are unacceptably high, prompting the question of how victims make the remarkably giant leap to taking their lives. The answer is summed up in three words—poor mental health.

Mental health covers our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, or put differently, how we feel, think, or act. So, as imagined, it directly influences how we handle stress, relate with others, and, more significantly, the quality, or lack thereof, of our choices.

So, going back to how victims make that incredibly giant leap to taking their lives, the first thing to note is that incidents trigger suicidal ideation. No one decides to end their life without cause. Such incidents or clusters of sudden or recurrent incidents are severe enough to eventually push the victim over the edge.

Advertisement

The world witnessed a spike in deaths by suicide following Stock market crashes in recent years, and social media platforms have widely reported similar occurrences in Nigeria, many of which were triggered by failed marriages or stalled romantic relationships.

Interestingly, though, it is not necessarily the severity of an incident or series of incidents that immediately prods suicidal ideation; instead, it is the dire lack of support that disconnects victims from a fighting chance at fully recovering from a meltdown. To worsen matters, help is generally thin in less developed countries like Nigeria, compared to the more developed societies where wide-ranging support services and treatment facilities are within easy reach.

For instance, inadequate medical infrastructure for mental health, inaccessibility to private healthcare, overriding faith-based beliefs or positions, lack of awareness, cultural inhibitions, or possible societal stigmatization are some of the significant factors that hinder potentially life-saving support from reaching victims.

Therefore, who or where do victims turn to when they feel mentally torpedoed and pulled towards ending their lives? The pastor or imam likely deems them unspiritual for thinking it; money-spinning healthcare facilities keep a good number of victims at bay with their unfriendly costs, friends and family see them as weak and selfish for seeking the easy way out, and the state lags dreadfully in filling the gaping void with the prevalent characteristic nonchalant approach towards prioritizing mental healthcare in Nigeria.

David Kunle Agunbiade (DKA) is an Author, Creative Writer, Spoken Word Artist, a Doctoral Research Student (Ph.D.) in Creative and Critical Writing.

Advertisement

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.