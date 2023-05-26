Where Are Your Projects? — Atiku’s Man Drags Ogun Gov On Facebook As Sanwo-Olu, Makinde Round Off First Terms With Results

Segun Sowunmi, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, has taken a dig at Governor Dapo Abiodun for allegedly failing to deliver significant infrastructure projects during his first term in office.

Sowunmi’s criticism comes as Governor Abiodun’s counterparts from the neighbouring states of Lagos and Oyo States have been inaugurating numerous infrastructure projects to round off their initial tenure in office.

Sowunmi, a political associate of PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, expressed disappointment on Facebook, highlighting the lack of tangible development in Ogun State compared to other states in the region in the last four years.

He pointed out that while neighboring Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Seyi Makinde of Oyo were busy commissioning significant projects to round off their first terms in office, Governor Abiodun’s administration seemed to be lacking in achievements worth celebrating.

His attack on Abiodun came a day after Governor Sanwo-Olu reportedly commissioned additional 13 infrastructural facilities across Lagos, including four new jetties.

“Ogun is losing it. Period!!! Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States are the only ones of the 6 states of the southwest completing the first term in a few days.

“Lagos is commissioning projects to round off! I have lost count of both private-sector projects and government-inspired ones.

“Oyo has done an investment summit in London and has commissioned an ultra-modern Lodge in Abuja,” he said, asking “what is my beloved Ogun doing to round off the first term, nothing absolutely nothing.”

According to Sowunmi, there was never a time in the country’s democracy when Ogun was “so uninspiring”, adding that keeping mute while other states record significant progress “will make the present handlers fall asleep on duty”.

He said, “I hate leaders who play to the gallery and it seems that is what has become of us, there is no point crying over spilt milk, what we must plead is that we rededicate and refocus our priorities towards making Ogun State the shining light and the oasis of all things edifying.

“A new cabinet will soon be put in place, if it is not too much to ask, please get a fit-for-purpose team, the type of all-comers job for the boys and girls we paraded between 2019-2023 must yield to a far better team.

“I will also recommend that the helmsman be more accessible and open to ideas, looking to blame everyone else but oneself is surely not worthy of an often touted private sector experience.”

Meanwhile, the Abiodun administration announced in 2021 that the governor had completed and commissioned over 75 projects since assuming office in 2019.

Some of projects listed on the Ogun government’s website include, “500KVA, 33/0.415KVA Transformer At Ward 6, Oloka-Afon, 500KVA, 33/0.415KVA Transformer At Ward 5, Ilara And A Block Of Two Classrooms With Office Accommodation At Community Primary School, Oke-Agbede, Ward 2, In Imeko Afon LGA, Said The Projects Would Bring About Vibrant Infrastructural And Human Development In The State.”