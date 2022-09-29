‘Where Is Tinubu?’ – Nigerians Ask Whereabouts Of APC Presidential Candidate As 17 Others Sign Peace Accord

The absence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the signing of the peace pact by presidential flag bearers ahead of the 2023 general election has become the subject of heated debate on social media.

THE WHISTLER reports that the National Peace Committee headed by a former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), had invited all presidential candidates to sign a peace accord committing them to issues-based campaigns in the run-up to the election.

While candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, were present at the signing of the peace pact, the APC candidate sent his vice, Kashim Shettima, in his stead.

Recall that the APC candidate was also absent at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) where all the leading candidates addressed members of the Nigerian Bar ahead of the polls.

But according to earlier reports, Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom on Monday for a meeting with an unnamed group.

Querying the motive behind Tinubu’s absence at the peace-pact signing, some Nigerians took to social media platform, Twitter, to register their dissatisfaction with the APC candidate. “Where is BAT” is currently a trending catchphrase on the micro-blogging platform.

Rights activist Aisha Yesufu tweeted, “No way should anyone be signing a peace accord on behalf of anyone! Bola Ahmed Tinubu has to sign for himself.”

Polish-Nigerian journalist, Remi Adekoya said, “Question is, if Tinubu proves too sick to make it to the 2023 election, will Shettima be APC’s presidential candidate or will it be Amaechi who came second in their primary? Needed question way things are going. Future of 214 million people at stake here.”

“Just know that a vote for APC is a vote for Shettima to be your president,” an influencer on the platform, FS Yusuf, tweeted.

For Mavis Ikpeme, Tinubu is never present when it’s necessary, “Peace accord signing, all presidential candidates are gathered except Bat who is not well represented by Shettima. If this does not send a strong message to Baticians , I don’t know what will. Where is BAT ?? Say no to proxy!!”

“I can see Atiku, I can see Peter Obi, I can even see Kwankwaso. Where is Tinubu? Where is BAT? Is Shettima now the presidential candidate of APC?” Another user, Dr Victor Udeozor, queried.

@I_am_Kelechi168 said, “Where is BAT? Not available for 62 NBA AGC. Not available for interviews. Not available for debate. Not available signing of the 2023 election peace pact, etc. Tell me what he will be available for?”