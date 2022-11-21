‘Where Will PDP Get Votes?’ – Kwankwaso Asks In Port Harcourt

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has mocked his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wondering where the party will get its votes from as it is not controlling three states with the highest number of voters in the country.

Advertisement

Lagos has the highest number of voters in the country with 7,075,192 registered voters while Kano follows with 5,927,565, Kaduna with 4,345,469 and Rivers with 3,532,990 respectively.

Other states with high number of votes are Katsina with 3,519,260 and Oyo, with 3,275,045.

Both Rivers and Oyo pulled out of the PDP campaign council, leaving the presidential candidate of the party scratching his head.

Apart from Rivers, governors of Oyo, Abia, Benue and Enugu are among G-5 members called the Integrity Group that pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign.

They have insisted Ayu must go before they commit to the party’s presidential campaign.

Speaking on Monday however during the commissioning of Mgbutanwo Internal Roads, Emohua, Rivers State, Kwankwaso who called Wike a “friend of Kano and northern Nigeria,” lamented the state of the PDP, a party he said he was a founding member.

While acknowledging that the PDP started well under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, he pointed out that, “As time went on, many things started to go wrong.

“Some of us saw what you did not see in time. That was why we decided in 2013/14 to bring some changes in the political architecture of this country, to form APC believing the party will be a progressive party to sort out the issues we were concerned about as Nigerians at that time.

“This party proved to us that it’s worst than the PDP. We have some islands which performed well. I was part of the island,” he said.

He commended Wike as a good and courageous politician. He criticised members of the PDP saying, ” We have seen people in my former party, all they want is ticket. They are ready to do anything to get ticket.

“Any party that cannot control Kano, Lagos and Rivers has missed it.

Advertisement

“With Kwankwaso out of that party, Wike is struggling to be there or not, Lagos is not in their hand.

One begins to wonder where they will get their vote to win 2023.”

The former Kano State governor reminded Wike that the same fate befell the PDP in 2015 when some aggrieved governors left, adding that the same scenario is unfolding in 2022.

“When some people left in 2015, they were saying it was only just five, that’s happening again.”

Wike on his part said he pleaded with the leadership of the PDP to prevail on Kwankwaso not to leave but they said, “leave Kwankwaso to go who is he? Let him go.

“I said No, he is an asset to the party. Kano is very important to the PDP, whatever it takes, let’s keep him let’s manage him. They said let him go.

“As an opposition party, you cannot continue to drive them away, let us keep him. I know that with him, we are better off.

“If we allow him to go the repercussions will be too much.”

He praised Kwankwaso saying, “You are a man of integrity.

“It’s unfortunate we are not in the same party.

“You are not preaching based on ethnicity, religion,” rather selling ideas, he said.

He promised to make available logistic support for Kwankwaso’s campaign in Rivers State.