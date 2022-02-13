WHO Approves Arthritis Drug For Severe Covid-19 Cases

The World Health Organization has added tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody, to its list of prequalified treatments for COVID-19.

Tocilizumaban is an arthritis drug, which has now been pre-qualified for the treatment of severe Covid-19 infections.

The UN health department said the prequalification was in line with its focus to increase access to recommended treatments for COVID-19.

In a statement WHO said the prequalification of the product will also facilitate low- and middle-income countries’ authorization for use as COVID treatments.

“So far, the product has been authorized mostly for the treatment of arthritis in about 120 countries worldwide,” the statement reads.

“Tocilizumab given intravenously has been shown in clinical studies to reduce death in certain patients with COVID-19 who are severely ill, are rapidly deteriorating and have increasing oxygen needs, and who have a significant inflammatory response. In the largest clinical trial (RECOVERY), tocilizumab also reduced patients’ time in hospital.”

To date, six COVID-19 treatments have been prequalified by WHO, including the three presentations (three vials, each with a different quantity) of tocilizumab.