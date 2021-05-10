‘Who Constructs Bridge With 10mm Rod?’ — Yahaya Bello Under Fire Over ‘Collapsed’ Project

68 SHARES Share Tweet

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has come under fire after a bridge allegedly constructed by his administration collapsed barely one week after it was commissioned for use.

Photos of the collapsed project identified as the Ozuma Bridge in Okene are currently being circulated on social media.

Some Nigerians who reacted to the photos posted to Twitter by Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, had said that the development was evidence that Governor Bello would not make a good leader if his supposed ambition to become president should eventually come to pass.

But speaking to THE WHISTLER in a phone interview on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Promise Emmanuel, denied that any bridge had collapsed in the state.

“There is no bridge Alhaji Yahaya Bello has built that will collapse in one year,” Emmanuel said, adding that” “he (Bello) has a taste for cultural masterpiece.”

Some Twitter users had condemned the alleged use of 10mm rods to construct the bridge meant to provide passage for vehicles.

Reacting, however, Emmanuel said, “There is no evidence linking that place to be in Kogi State. That picture, if you watch it very well, is a construction site. It means it’s an ongoing project. And that particular truck was actually a truck by the construction company that is moving things over (the bridge).

“So, it is common sensical, except for mischief makers like Omoyele Sowore, who has a deliberate grouse against the Kogi government”

The deputy governor’s spokesperson noted that Sowore had consistently attacked the Bello administration in the last two months for no just cause.

He said, “Even it is in Kogi State, it would be a bit petty on our side to say we want to respond to that kind of issue. Because Sowore has brought himself down to the level of the contractor. So, i think it’s something for both of them to argue about.

“For us, we haven’t commissioned any bridge along that axis because if you build a bridge, you’re supposed to open it up for use.

“And then, I do not know when he (Sowore) also became a structural engineer to know when the project was actually built and commissioned. And then of course, these things are even subject to the contractor’s professionalism. It might not be the fault of those who awarded the contact. Apart from that, there are also mistakes during projects, it is not necessarily out of anybody trying to be dubious. It could just be a structural mistake or miscalculation and then something happens.”

Below are some of the reactions:

How can we trust Yahaya Bello with a country like Nigeria when we cant trust him with a mere BRIDGE??? omo — ESINKI 🐅 (@Emac_Jay) May 10, 2021

Embarrassing moment for Yahaya Bello as Ozuma bridge in,Okene constructed by his govt. collapsed just a week interval.



😃😀😃😃😃 is not really his fault the trailer is pdp trailer carrying irons and rocks just to tarnish the good name of our incoming president 😄😃😃😄😁😄 pic.twitter.com/yVbIlzZ4z0 — Distinguish Senator Enantomhen Andrew (@Enantomhen) May 9, 2021

10mm iron to construct bridge…Yahaya Bello the builder, whom want to build Nigeria like the tower of Babel.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IzMul7DNPr — Xp_Lùíz⚽ (@TaiwoZosu) May 10, 2021

Ozuma Bridge in Okenne collapse a week after construction…



Life of a bad contractors in Yahaya Bello Government pic.twitter.com/CMsYy7p19E — OmoAdeyeye (@Hibrohadey1) May 10, 2021

Ozuma bridge in Okengwe, Kogi State collapsed just after few days of use. The constructors used burglary proof iron to make bridge 🤡



But I'm still supporting Yahaya Bello for 2023 sha. He is the bridge between old generation and the future even if he can't construct a bridge 👌 pic.twitter.com/c2bLNv3ksY — BabaTee of Akure 🇳🇬 (@TheBabaTee) May 10, 2021

Yahaya Bello is PERFECT for the job!



Anyone who can construct a bridge that lasts for only a week before collapsing will certainly complete Buhari's job of collapsing Nigeria



Make Una just elect am first…Una go see Buhari version 2023419



Shey Una say Una no go hear word Abi? pic.twitter.com/9uaFPt41LO — The Revolutionary Seeker (WAEC) (@The_Seeker76) May 10, 2021

Yahaya Bello and @ed_onoja are the worst leaders to govern any state in the world, they constructed a bridge in Okene that collapsed in less than a week. pic.twitter.com/P9DIP6X6NN — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) May 9, 2021

Just like the fake bridge, Yahaya Bello runs a collapsed government, a completely failed education and a broken system that has pauparized the people of Kogi. #FreeKogi2 — JuwonSanyaolu (@AyowoleSanyaolu) May 10, 2021

Govr. Yahaya Bello constructed a bridge in Okene that collapsed in less than a week.



May Ra ta ta ta ta kind of admin never happen to Kogites anymore. pic.twitter.com/BkFwOca2aN — Otaigbe Imadegbelo (@Imudia_se2) May 10, 2021

A bridge constructed by Yahaya Bello collapsed today. Look how weak the rods are. Huge fraud going on in Kogi State. This same person wants to be president of Nigeria lmaooooo 😂 pic.twitter.com/OIc9spM9Wn — PDP 2023!!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@PDP_2023) May 9, 2021