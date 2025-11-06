WHO Evacuates 19 Critically Ill Patients From Gaza To Italy

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has evacuated 19 critically ill patients and 93 companions from Gaza to Italy for specialised medical care, according to the Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In a post on X, Tedros thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and the Italian government for their generosity and solidarity.

He also thanked EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib and the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) for their continued support.

WHO urged more countries to receive patients from Gaza, as over 16,500 people still need urgent medical care that is not available in the Strip.

The International Health organisation noted that the evacuation process is complex and logistically challenging, adding that the WHO is working with various countries and authorities to facilitate the transfer of patients. Italy has been one of the key countries supporting these efforts, having received several groups of patients from Gaza.

WHO is also calling for the opening of all evacuation routes, particularly to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to facilitate the transfer of patients and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

