WHO Gives Critical Advice To Governments On Covid-19

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, on Monday, has again listed some protocols critical to curbing covid-19 and urged governments around the world to take note in order to defeat the pandemic.

This is as over 18 million cases have been recorded, alongside 693,117 deaths and over 11 million recoveries globally.

Many countries are also lifting restrictions so as to revive their economies.

However, during the press briefing in Geneva, Adhanom made it clear that covid-19 was not yet over.

As such, he made the following recommendations to governments:

MONITORING

WHO’s DG advised Governments to keep monitoring the covid-19 situation in their respective countries and make appropriate decisions to save the lives of its people.

“Keep safeguards and monitoring in place, because lifting restrictions too quickly can lead to a resurgence,” he said.

He said relaxing covid-19 restrictions hurriedly could create a spike.

He also urged governments to keep ensuring strict compliance with the public health advisory on covid-19.

FULL COMPLIANCE WITH PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY

Adhanom advised that the whole health protocols like washing of hands, social distancing, wearing of facemask in crowded places, should be adhered to.

He urged Governments to ensure compliance.

“The message to people and governments is clear: do it all.

“And when it’s under control, keep going!,” he added.

STRENGTHEN HEALTH SECTOR

Adhanom urged Governments to boost the health system so that it would not be overwhelmed.

He was of the view that the health system was the core instrument in the fight against covid-19, especially with regards to tracing and treating every case.

“Keep strengthening the health system.

“Keep improving surveillance, contact tracing and ensure disrupted health services are restarted as quickly as possible,” he stated.

CREATE AWARENESS

The global health expert adviced that government should engage in massive awareness campaign to keep the populace inform about covid-19.

“Keep investing in the workforce and communicating and engaging communities.

“We have seen around the world, that it’s never too late to turn this pandemic around,” he said.