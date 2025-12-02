WHO Issues New Obesity Treatment Guideline

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued its first guideline on using Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies to treat obesity, a growing global health challenge affecting over 1 billion people.

Disclosing this on its official X handle on Tuesday, the WHO warned that medication alone will not solve the obesity crisis, and cannot replace the need for a healthy diet and physical activity, hence the need for the new guideline.

It further noted that obesity affects people in every country and was associated with 3.7 million deaths worldwide in 2024, warning that without decisive action, the number of people with obesity is projected to double by 2030.

According to WHO, obesity or overweight is a situation of having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher in adults, usually caused by unhealthy eating behaviors, lack of physical activity, health conditions, among others.

It is a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of noncommunicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. It also contributes to poorer outcomes for patients who have infectious diseases.

The GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medicines that help lower blood sugar, support weight loss, reduce the risk of heart and kidney complications, and can even lower the risk of early death in people with type 2 diabetes.

In September 2025, the global health leader added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups.

It noted that the conditional recommendations issued for using these therapies are to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach including healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals.

The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, pointed out that obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it effectively and equitably.

He further said, “Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care. While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.

“Beyond its health impacts, the global economic cost of obesity is predicted to reach US$ 3 trillion annually by 2030. The guideline can help efforts to reduce skyrocketing health costs associated with managing the condition and associated health complications.”

The key recommendation highlighted that the GLP-1 therapies may be used for long-term obesity treatment in adults, excluding pregnant women, also, intensive behavioral interventions, including healthy diet and physical activity, should accompany GLP-1 therapies.

The WHO further raised concern over limited data on long-term efficacy and safety, high costs and inadequate health-system preparedness, and potential equity implication leading to conditional recommendation.

It added that without deliberate policies, access to these therapies could exacerbate existing health disparities.

It noted that addressing obesity requires a fundamental reorientation of current approaches to a comprehensive strategy built with three pillars, including creating healthier environments through robust policies; protecting individuals at high risk through screening and early intervention; and ensuring access to lifelong, person-centred care for those living with obesity.

The global health body also urged fair access to GLP-1 therapies, preparing health systems for the use of these medicines, and implement comprehensive strategies to address obesity.

It further called for urgent action on manufacturing, affordability, and system readiness to meet global needs.

WHO pledged that by 2026, it will work closely with relevant stakeholders to encourage development of a transparent and equitable prioritisation framework to ensure those with the highest need are reached first.