WHO Reveals 3 Things Needed To ‘Eliminate’ Monkeypox As Global Infections Exceed 50,000

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 50,496 cases of Monkeypox and 16 deaths as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

However, figures on the dashboard of the global health agency showed that transmission is slowing down in Europe and the United States which are hotspots of the virus.

WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the decline in new infections proved the outbreak could be brought to a halt.

“In the Americas, which accounts for more than half of reported cases, several countries continue to see increasing numbers of infections, although it is encouraging to see a sustained downward trend in Canada,” he told a press conference.

“Some European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also seeing a clear slowing of the outbreak, demonstrating the effectiveness of public health interventions and community engagement to track infections and prevent transmission.

“These signs confirm what we have said consistently since the beginning: that with the right measures, this is an outbreak that can be stopped.”

An increase in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the African countries where it has long been endemic.

The WHO triggered its highest level of alarm on July 24, classifying it as a public health emergency of international concern, alongside Covid-19.

“Eliminating monkeypox needs three things: the evidence that it’s possible, which we are now beginning to see; political will and commitment; and the implementation of public health measures in the communities that need them most,” Tedros said adding “We don’t have to live with monkeypox.”