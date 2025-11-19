Why ADC Will Defeat APC In Ekiti Guber Election —Bejide

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election, Oluwadare Bejide, has declared that the opposition party will defeat the incumbent governor.

Bejide spoke on Wednesday at the ADC national secretariat where he received his certificate of return as the party’s candidate.

The off season Ekiti guber poll is scheduled to hold on 20th June, 2026.

According to him, the Ekiti people have rejected the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor, Biodun Oyebamiji, for his abysmally poor performance.

“At the moment, the state government is not doing well for the people. And they are yearning for a change. A change in respect of provision of infrastructure.

“If you are coming from Kwara State, the moment you enter Ekiti State, you begin to face the ordeal of bad roads. If you are coming from Ondo State, it is the same story. So the people are looking for somebody who will salvage the situation.

“We are going to win. We are going to run a good campaign in Ekiti State and we are going to win. We are not just contesting for the purpose of contesting. We are contesting to win the election and I can assure you we are going to do well,” Bejide said.

The ADC candidate said the Ekiti man used to command respect in years past, regretting however, that the reverse has been the case since “the bad boys” took over.

He said, “Years before now, all you needed to say is that you are from Ekiti State. We are well regarded everywhere. But now the bad boys have taken over.

“We will change that. We will change that narrative. And again, I believe agriculture is very key in the development of the state. Ekiti State has the potential of producing food for both Lagos and Abuja.

“We stand in the middle. We promote agriculture. We also encourage the public servants. We will raise their morale. We will increase their welfare and make sure that an average Ekiti man is a proud person once again. Those are the things we want to do immediately we get elected.”

When asked what gave him confidence he could defeat an incumbent governor of the ruling party, Bejide said the Ekiti people are attracted to the ADC because the party stands for

transparency, democracy and good governance.

“Those are the attractions.

If you look at the other parties as of today, they are fragmented, divided and functionalised.

“But our party stands firmly on a solid ground. We conducted a primary, which resulted in my emergence as the candidate of the party. Up to today, the other parties are in court.

“So I believe this is the best place for me to run for an election.”