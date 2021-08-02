Why Bandits Are Kidnapping Health Workers—NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara State Chapter, has lamented the high rate of kidnap in the state especially on health care workers.

According to a statement issued by the state Chairman of the NMA, Mannir Bature on Monday, the association claimed that bandits are targeting the medical doctors and other healthcare workers for ransom and to help them treat their injured colleagues.

This follows the recent kidnap of two persons at the Dansadau General Hospital by gunmen in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, a ward attendant and a patient’s relation were abducted on Friday at the hospital by suspected bandits.

“We want the government and security agencies to provide adequate and special security to secure all health facilities and protect healthcare workers across the state, else the health workers in the state would shut down all health facilities by 6PM. daily.

“The association believes the bandits are targeting the medical doctors and other healthcare workers for ransom and to help them treat their injured colleagues.

“The bandits were specifically looking for the doctors and nurses in the hospital, which is posing concern to the medical practitioners in the state.”

The Association gave the state government a two-week ultimatum to provide adequate security for health facilities across the state.