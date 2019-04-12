Why Blood Donors Are Becoming Fewer

Advertisement

A phlebotomist with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), Maryam lbrahim, said on Friday in Kaduna that blood donors in the country were becoming fewer by the day.

A phlebotomist is a person, who is trained to take blood from a patient and works in clinical laboratories, hospitals, community health centres, nursing homes, doctor’s offices, blood donation centres, and other health care facilities

Ibrahim, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the development could be attributed to the down turn in the economy.

She, however, called on Nigerians to redouble their efforts in donating blood as “it saves lives”.

She said that people’s response to blood donation had remained low hence resulting in shortage of the vital fluid in many hospitals.

The phlebotomist observed that between Jan. and March 2019, the centre received 164 units of blood donated by individuals.

“The volume of blood received this year, is unlike that which was received within the same period under review in 2018 459 units which is poor for the centre.

According to her, people should donate blood because it saves lives.

“There are people, who need the blood seriously. Some are accident victims, some are sick people, some are cancer patients.

“By donating blood, people have the opportunity to give life to someone, who is dying.

“Donating blood is a way of showing human feeling to those in need of the blood.

“Everyday, thousands of people would die if others did not donate blood.

“Blood is composed of several elements, each of which fulfills a particular function.

“The blood could be used for specific purposes.

“So, a unit of the vital liquid could be used on three patients,” she said.

Ibrahim said that blood donation was necessary as transfusion to patients undergoing surgery, patients with severe anaemia, and expectant mothers during childbirth could be required.

According to her, blood donation has health benefits to the donor, which include improved cardiovascular health, enhanced production of new blood cells, and calories reduction, reduced cancer risk, opportunity for free health screening and enhanced feeling of well-being.

She call on the media to intensify awareness on the importance of blood donation among the public to change the mindset of those not conscious of the virtues in donating the vital liquid for the benefit of others.

NAN