‘Why Buhari Did Not Deliver Inauguration Speech After Swearing-in’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the reason President Muhammadu Buhari failed to deliver an inauguration speech after he was sworn in for second term was because he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) “are overburdened by the guilt of the rigged Presidential election”.

The PDP, in a statement by its national spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari’s failure to address Nigerians during the inauguration shows his “insensitivity and the level of derision with which his handlers and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hold Nigerians, perhaps, given that the Presidential mandate they parade did not emanate from the people.”

The statement further reads, “The PDP holds that the failure by President Buhari and the APC to make any commitment at the ceremony reinforces the truism that a product of flawed electoral process cannot serve the people or meet their aspirations under a constitutional democracy.

Advertisement

“The poor attendance and passivity of the audience at the ceremony at a time that Nigerians were trooping, in their millions, to the inauguration of state governors elected on the platform of the PDP, manifestly show.

“It is indeed pathetic that at a ceremony such as Presidential inauguration, where truly elected leaders address their people, make commitments and unfold their governance direction, President Buhari did not showcase his plans or commitment to the development of critical sectors of our polity.

“It also speaks volumes that President Buhari had nothing to say to the victims of mindless killings and acts of violence in various parts of our country.

Advertisement

“Moreover, he had no directions toward stemming the economic distress under his administration, for which Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“In failing to address Nigerians, President Buhari turned the inauguration to a parody. The PDP however urges Nigerians to take solace in their determination to retrieve our stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal so as to entrench a leadership that can lead our nation out of her present predicament,” said the opposition party.