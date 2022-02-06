There is anxiety among students of some universities in Anambra State as another nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities looms.

Some of the students expressed regrets that the federal government has placed university education below their selfish desires.

Emmanuel Eze, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, told THE WHISTLER on Sunday that, “Many people are yet to understand why ASUU is having this faceoff with the federal government.

“The FG, peopled by selfish politicians, is plotting to ground federal tertiary institutions to be in the status of what Nigeria’a public primary and secondary schools have become. If this happens, children of the rich won’t be affected because most of them are studying abroad while others are in most expensive private universities in Nigeria secretly owned by our leaders.”

A student of Anambra State University, Igbariam, Basillia Okafor, however, blamed greed for the unending strike.

She said, “I’m not aware of ASUU’s demands but I know that the lecturers also want the payment of some of their outstanding allowances.

“I’ve overstayed in this university because of strike. My colleagues who are rich have moved to private universities. There, academics are easier. Even their postgraduate courses are made easier.

“The looming strike is bad. Why can’t FG fulfil its obligations to ASUU? This government has performed below par. The only way out is to elect good leaders to pilot the affairs of this country.”

A lecturer, Dr Benedict Ossai, said, “We may be in for long-drawn strike because of government negligence. The government isn’t willing to fund academic programmes. They want university education dead.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of ASUU, weekend, directed its chapters across the country to declare a lecture-free day on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The declaration, a source on condition of anonymity, said was aimed at sensitising the general public on the FG’s reneging from honouring an agreement the parties entered in December 2020.

ASUU President Prof Emmanuel Osedeke is quoted to have said,”We are going to have a meeting that day. We will invite as many people as possible to talk about the Nigerian education.

Our correspondent reports that ASUU embarked on strike in March till December 2020 when the Memorandum of Action (MoA) was signed.

Labour minister Dr Chris Ngige had in defence of the government said the government paid N55bn as part-payment for the Earned Academic Allowance and Revitalisation Fund.

According to ASUU president, “Out of all the nine or eight issues, they attempted one or two things. Even the visitation panel they said they set up, till now the result is not out after more than one year.”

A circular issued for lecturers of Bayero University Kano, signed by Haruna Musa and Yusuf Madugu, chairperson and secretary, respectively, which THE WHISTLER sighted, read: “ASUU-BUK wishes to inform all stakeholders that any action taken by ASUU would be in the best interest of the Nigerian university system.

“The union, therefore, urges all concerned to join hands with ASUU in order to salvage the system from imminent collapse by prevailing on the government to, as a matter of urgency, implement all the agreements it freely entered with ASUU.”