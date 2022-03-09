Why Climate Change Impacts Women More Than Men – WHO

The World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti has said climate change has more health implications on women and girls.

In a message to mark 2022 International Women’s Day themed: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,’ Moeti said in Africa, the increasing incidence of extreme weather conditions has made women and girls devote time that could be better spent on productive ventures catering to the basic needs of their families.

These include the provision of water, food, and fuel for generators, heating and cooking.

According to Moeti, women and girls, especially those living in rural and remote areas, are more susceptible to the changing climatic conditions.

“Emerging evidence suggests that air pollution and heat contribute to poor reproductive health outcomes, due to their impacts on cellular physiology and organ response.

The potential effect of climate change outlined by the agency include infertility, intrauterine growth retardation, low birth weight, perinatal mortality, pre-term delivery and associated pregnancy complications.

“Disruptions due to drought, floods, conflicts over natural resources and forced migration are an added concern,” she said.

She stated that environmental degradation and changing climate patterns raise the risk for the emergence and re-emergence of diseases such as Dengue fever, Chikugunya and the Zika viruses.

“Inadequate access to water can impede agricultural production, with significant potential risks for food security and consequent nutritional deficiencies and anaemia among women and girls because of their unique nutritional needs.

“Women and girls are also at higher risk for sexual violence, sexual exploitation, abuse, trafficking, and intimate partner violence, along with psychological stress, anxiety and depression in response to displacements as a result of climate change events,” she noted.

To address the challenges, Moeti said gender-responsive action is needed, adding that it is also important to harness the power of women to effect change at the community level and in the development of policy instruments and national climate response plans.

“Women’s organisations must be prioritised to receive the necessary financial and technological support to make a meaningful contribution to addressing the threat, while access to land for women farmers should be assured to build food security and equitable land ownership.

“Addressing the health impacts of climate change requires innovative thinking and a more holistic, population-based public health approach.

“As WHO, we are providing guidance and technical support to governments to ensure that health and environmental responses, including climate change strategies, are integrated, equitable and just,” she stated.

WHO however advised that more work is still required from all stakeholders, including governments,partners, civil society and ordinary citizens, to support country-driven and gender-sensitive approaches to mitigating the impacts of climate change, “especially on our vulnerable women and girls.”