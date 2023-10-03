Why Concrete Pavement Is Better For Road Construction -Works Minister

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has reiterated that concrete road pavement is better, cheaper, and durable.

He stated this at a meeting with the Directors of the Ministry held for purposes of clarification by the Minister that the use of concrete is not cast in iron but has been tested to be better than asphalt.

Umahi noted that there are a lot of advantages to using concrete in road construction stressing that roads built with concrete can last for 50 years without having issues.

“A lot of advantages accrue to the use of concrete to construct roads, concrete roads last longer compared to asphalt roads reducing the need for frequent repairs and maintenance, it’s stronger and can withstand heavy traffic loads, it also has low maintenance” he said.

Umahi maintained that he is not insisting that all ongoing road construction in the nation should be changed to concrete but that can happen under the following conditions but with standard procedures.

“Nobody is insisting that all ongoing jobs will be on concrete, but anyone that wants to continue with asphalt can continue under the following conditions: no shoulder on surface dressing, alternative design on the shoulder all road of asphalt pavement must be on the concrete shoulder”.

He encouraged the directors to feel free to come to him for any suggestion or logical argument, saying that the mission of Tinubu’s administration is to improve on the road infrastructure across the nation for the good of all.



“I am appealing to our consciences to see ourselves as people going in the same direction and pursuing the same agenda for the betterment of all. All those in the field are the same as people in the office. Services in the office are what is keeping the services in the site.”