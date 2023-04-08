Why Datti Baba-Ahmed Will Not Debate With Soyinka – LP Campaign Council

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, on Saturday, said the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will not debate Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the campaign organization, Tanko Yunusa, said the LP Vice-Presidential Candidate will not honour the invitation of the literature professor to engage in a live TV debate.

The campaign council accused Soyinka of criminalising dissent weighing in on the side of fraud and injustice saying it was surprised at the late hour intervention of the respected literary icon.

The statement added that Baba-Ahmed will be willing to debate other vice-presidential candidates in the February 25 election if Soyinka can prevail on them to do so.

“We are bewildered by the late hour intervention of our respected Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka in issues around the flawed 2023 elections. Where was he all this while?” the campaign queried.

“One of those who should ordinarily and rightfully be honoured as the conscience of the nation, Prof. Soyinka is now criminalising dissent and infact weighing in on the side of fraud and injustice!

“We state therefore that the vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed cannot take up Prof. Soyinka’s offer of a public debate, not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political reasons.

“Culturally it’s just not decent, their age and accomplishment gaps taken into account, for Datti to sit opposite the 88 year-old global icon and point out his folly to his face, even if the old man called for it. And politically there is no basis for such a challenge in that Prof. is not on any of the opposite ballots.

“If however he can use his influence to drag his preferred candidates, who resisted debates throughout the campaign, to the studio this second, Datti says he is more than willing to take them on,” the statement added.

Soyinka had challenged Baba-Ahmed to a one-on-one debate in the aftermath of the criticisms that trailed his comparison of the Obidient movement to fascism.

“If Channels feel up to it, I offer myself willing to engage Mr Datti – or any nominee of his – on its platform on this very bone of contention – one-on-one – without the malodorous intervention of media trolls, and with the same interviewer as mediator. That should be taken as a serious offer,” the Nobel Laureate said in a statement on Friday titled, “Fascism on course”.