Why Deployment Of 5G Network Has Not Commenced-FG

…Says 4G, 3G, 2G Networks Deadlier Than 5G

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy on Saturday said it is waiting for final approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to begin the deployment of 5G network later this year.

The development comes after the communication minister, Isa Pantami, received a nod from the senate to go ahead with the deployment of 5G network in the country.

The minister also said that there is no scientific evidence that supports the claims that 5G is harmful to the health of the people.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The NCC quoted Pantami to have made a case for the deployment of the network before the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

The session was held to resolve all public health and safety concerns around 5G network before NCC can proceed with its deployment in Nigeria.

Pantami said, “We are also working on a 5G deployment policy that will take care of all security, health and safety concerns of Nigerians and we will get the nod of the President, after all issues have been addressed before we proceed with our deployment, as we cannot afford to lag behind in the 5G revolution.”

The ministry had in 2019 received initial approval by the President leading to the commencement of 5G trial in selected locations in the country.

But the move was suspended due to the intervention of the National Assembly in 2020, asking for clarifications on health risks of 5G deployment.

The Communication Minister noted that the Ministry had undertaken wide-ranging stakeholder consultations to ascertain the safety of 5G networks.

He said, “5G is an enhanced technology over the previous technologies of 4G, 3G and 2G, the three of which have more radiations than the 5G technology.

“Radiation from mobile technologies such as 5G is internationally certified by International Telecommunication Union and the World Health Organisation as non- onising, meaning such radiation does do not have harmful effect on human lives and it is far low compared with radiation from microwave oven that individuals use in their homes.”

The Lead Chairman of the Senate Joint Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, noted that the essence of the public enquiry was to clarify and address the fears of any health concerns among Nigerians.

She said, “We hope all the submissions here today which point to the same direction on the safety of 5G to human lives will put the mind of Nigerians at rest that there is nothing to fear.

“We also hope that Nigerians will be looking forward to having 5G deployed in Nigeria.”