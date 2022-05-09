Why Enugu Primary School Teachers Don’t Earn Minimum Wage- Commissioner

Primary school teachers do not earn minimum wage in Enugu State because they are under the control of the local government administration.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for education, Prof Uchenna Eze, during an interaction with THE WHISTLER on Monday in Enugu. Prof Eze however said plans were underway to get the primary school teachers enjoy the minimum wage as their counterparts in secondary schools.

He said, “The state government is not sleeping to make sure that primary teachers are paid. These teachers are our brothers and sisters. There is no way government can deliberately want to short-change them.

“Primary school teachers are paid by the local governments. The rule is that state governments do not interfere with the funds of local governments. We are trying how we can get the local governments live up to that responsibility.

“We want our teachers to also enjoy the new minimum wage. Once they join their colleagues, the motivation will be more. The governor is in-charge of secondary schools, and secondary schools receive theirs.”

On the scorecard of Gov Ugwuanyi in the education sector, he said, “The Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration has renovated about 1, 500 classroom blocks across the 17 local government areas of the state. Funds have been released for the construction of another set of 134 classrooms.

“There is no community that you won’t see renovated classrooms. He equipped most of them with desks, tables, and chairs. He recruited not less than 7, 500 teachers: 5, 030 for primary schools and others for secondary and technical schools.

“At secondary schools, he provided computers in over 200 secondary schools spread across the state. He established computer labs in schools so that our children can grow in tandem with the global village.”

He said through the governor’s instrumentality, state tertiary institutions had become among the best.

In his words, “Before this government, Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, was a tertiary institution in name. Gov Ugwuanyi helped them to get accreditation of their courses. That accreditation attracted Tetfund, which has improved the institution tremendously.

“Enugu State College of Education Technical was able to hold its convocation after nine years. The Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, earlier lost accreditation of most of their courses. His Excellency again waded in to ensure that those courses were accredited.

“ESUT’s subvention was increased from N108m to N204m. Very soon, the state University of Medical and Applied Sciences will come on board. It is now a legal university because the Enugu State House of Assembly has passed its establishment into law. By the time NUC gives the final approval, that university will be a great asset to Nigerians. His Excellency also initiated the University of Education, Ihe. The state assembly has passed it into law.”