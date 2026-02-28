Why Ethiope Federal Constituency Is Lucky To Have Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Intelligent, smart, quick-witted, unassuming, soft- spoken and calm, even when inside a storm, she doesn’t cut the image of a typical Nigerian politician who would throw tantrums at the slightest excuse. Despite her pedigree as the daughter of Chief James Ibori, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu carries no airs. But like a chip off the old block, there’s a steely spirit behind the tranquil demeanour that makes her fearless and impossible to intimidate.

Recently, when suspected political adversaries tried to assassinate her during an APC local government congress in her constituency, she took it in her stride, knowing she had become a threat to entrenched political interests. Her response was evidence that she had come to enthrone a new form of politics; a politics that is people-centred, that unites and elevates the people. A transformative politics that is devoid of bitterness.

She simply described the violence, which led to severe injuries to some of her aides, as “senseless and unacceptable,” and a development that should have no place in a democracy where it is the people that decides who would lead them.

“No democratic process should ever descend into brutality,” she said, stressing that political disagreements must never degenerate into threats, intimidation, or physical harm.

She described the incident as a stain on the nation’s commitment to peace, tolerance, and democratic engagement.

Ethiope is lucky to be represented by this calibre of new breed politician focussed on the job of bringing succour to her constituents, not playing politics of stomach infrastructure. She is certainly not in the class of those that are adept at deception and noise-making than making real impact in the lives of their people.

She comes from a political family where impact is the end game of politics while unity and peace are the rallying cries. Where others make excuses for failure, Hon. Ibori-Suenu is showing what transformational leadership is all about.

Hon. Ibori-Suenu is using her position as the Member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, and Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to serve her people and the people of Niger Delta; offering effective and collaborative oversight that is yielding dividends for the people.

As the voice of Ethiope in the House of Reps, she has been bold and effective, initiating impactful Bills such as the Bills for the establishment of a Customs Training College and a Federal Paramedics College in Delta State.

These are projects that would have lasting impact and create lasting youth employment and economic stimulus.

Through her “Starlite Hopes Initiative,” she has established large-scale empowerment programmes and improved educational infrastructure, roads, and public lighting in her constituency. Her efforts have impacted the people directly in the health sector, where she has taken healthcare to the doorsteps of communities in Eku, Abraka, Isiokolo, and Oghara.

These are sustained interventions offering free medical consultations, treatments, and surgeries in common and rare ailments affecting the people.

There’s no gainsaying the importance of such medical outreaches, especially in rural areas where there are hardly standard healthcare facilities.

She established free healthcare services in Ethiope West, ensuring that residents—regardless of financial status—have access to quality medical care. For many, this has been a lifeline, easing the burden of medical expenses and saving lives.

She has also transformed the educational landscape of Ethiope West, ensuring that qualitative education is accessible to the youths. She has sponsored over 500 indigent students for free JAMB registration, eliminating financial barriers to higher education, and awarded 20 university scholarships—10 beneficiaries each from Ethiope East and Ethiope West—to empower brilliant minds with opportunities to succeed.

She has also facilitated NDDC scholarships for several Master’s degree students abroad, giving them the opportunity to compete globally. These efforts have touched and changed lives of families in her constituency.

As a believer in women empowerment, she has initiated several projects to give women and small businesses the opportunity to excel.

She distributed solar-powered shops to hardworking women in Ethiope West, ensuring they have sustainable means to grow their businesses and support their families. This initiative has changed lives, turning small dreams into thriving ventures.

She also reduced unemployment in her constituency by securing employment slots for federal civil service jobs for numerous constituents across Ethiope East and Ethiope West.

In her drive to improve the living condition of her people, Hon. Ibori-Suenu provided streetlights in numerous villages across Ethiope East and Ethiope West.

This effort has helped to reduce crime rates and given residence a renewed sense of safety in hitherto unsafe communities.

Recently while addressing her con­stituents and political associates at her country home in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, she had stated: “I am in Abuja knocking at doors for opportunities for my people of Ethiope federal and the doors are opening. Soon you will hear the greater gospel of what quality and effective leadership skills can do.”

This kind of talk and confidence can only come out of a politician with a people-centric mindset. She has gone beyond promises to deliver tangible results, proving that true leadership is about serving the people, not the self.

No wonder she has continued to receive accolades from her people for doggedness and determination to positively impact the lives of her people.

Barr. Esimaje Vincent Awani, a social commentator, recently praised her performance, saying she has raised the bar for leadership in Delta State.

He said the legislator has touched every sector of her constituency within the short period she has been at the House of Representatives.

Explaining her impact, he said “This is not just about governance; this is a story of a visionary leader with an unwavering passion for her constituents and constituency – a woman with dreams, courage, and the drive to bring them to reality. She has visions not just for her people but for her constituency as a whole.

“Her impactful leadership is a beacon of hope for Ethiope Federal Constituency, and her vision for sustainable development has touched every sector of her constituency.

In an era where statesmen and men of the people are rapidly diminishing, Hon. Ibori-Suenu is a breath of fresh air and a prized possession. She is a rare gem, an amazon whose leadership has renewed the hopes of the people of Ethiope East and West.

