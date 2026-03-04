Why Ex-Enugu PDP Chairman Emerged APC State Chairman, Nwoye

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The outgoing caretaker committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, Wednesday, said the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, became the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his wealth of experience.

Nwoye, who spoke in the aftermath of the APC congress held in the state on Tuesday, said the incoming APC chairman “has sacrificed tremendously, having led the PDP successfully in the state”.

According to him, “We chose Dr. Chukwunweike because of his experience. The election was transparent. We did a voice vote because there was no opposition, and we have one leader, Gov Peter Mbah. People who joined from the Labour Party and PDP are part of the process. If we had contrary opinions, you would have seen protests.”

He said former APC position office-holders in the state who might feel sidelined should understand the difference between party loyalists and just being members.

He said, “Positions are not a life term thing. Party loyalists are different from holding positions. I’m a loyalist. I have never left APC. I’ve been out of the state APC Exco, and I remain a loyalist. I am eminently qualified to run for the chairmanship of the party, but no. No one leads forever. People who think we should hand over the leadership to the old APC leaders should know that leadership doesn’t work that way. PDP ruled in the state since 1999. APC in 2023 could only get about 4,000 votes for Tinubu.”

Advertisement

He commended Dr Chukwunweike for not remaining to lead PDP when Gov Peter Mbah decamped to APC.

“He sacrificed a lot by joining APC,” says Nwoye. “We needed someone with a bigger view to lead APC in Enugu State. He could have decided to stay in PDP and cause more troubles in the state. But he didn’t to ensure political stability in the state. We want a developed Enugu State. Dr Chukwunweike is tested and trusted. We chose the best. No one stopped anyone from buying the forms. He was the only person who purchased the form.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Chukwunweike, a medical doctor, last year decamped to APC alongside Gov Peter Mbah, all chairmen of the 17 LGAs in the state, as well as all the members of the state House of Assembly except the member representing Igboeze South Constituency, Hon Harrison Ogara, who stayed put in the Labour Party.

Dr Chukwunweike and 36 others, it was gathered, was unanimously elected at Okpara Square, Enugu.

Governor Peter Mbah, during the election, said President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies had allowed more revenue inflows to states.

Advertisement

Quoting him, “The bold and courageous policies that Mr President initiated at the centre have allowed more funds to flow to the subnationals. This is part of the reason why the transformations and projects you are seeing across Enugu today are a reality.

“We can see the exchange rate stabilising. We can also see the naira being strengthened. We can see our foreign reserves, for the first time in 13 years, hitting the 50 billion dollar mark. It did not happen by accident, but by courageous policies and initiatives.”

On gains of joining the APC, Mbah said, “Bringing that back home, we can also see how connecting to the centre has benefited us all in Enugu. The international airport and the cargo terminal in Enugu have been concessioned to a private investor. It means that Enugu State will soon become a major aviation hub. Our sons and daughters can now fly from Enugu to anywhere in the world. Thanks to Mr. President.

“Through connecting to the centre, we have gotten approval from Mr President for the construction and completion of the railway that stopped in Aba. Very soon, we will commute not only by road, but also by rail. So, our dream of a multimodal transport system has just become a reality.

“The president also gave approval for the South East Development Commission. There are also plans for the high-pressure gas pipeline that is here in Enugu. Within the next 18 months, we are to get it down to Enugu, which will unlock the energy potential in Enugu.”

Chukwunweike had pledged to work hard with his team to ensure the re-election of Mbah and the President.

Advertisement

According to him, “No governor has done one tenure in Enugu State since 1999. Governor Mbah’s case will not be different, more so when convention and brilliant performance favour him. The same applies to President Bola Tinubu.”