Why Exclude South East From Presidency Of Nigeria, Ohanaeze Asks

Before other geo-political zones in the country go for a second turn of occupying the office of the Presidency, Ndigbo should naturally have their first turn, Prof George Obiozor, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said Wednesday.

He said that the Igbo nation is presently more prepared than the North ahead of the 2015 election when President Muhammadu Buhari was elected and wondered why anyone would exclude the South East from the 2023 presidential race.

According to Obiozor, in a statement, “In 2015, Boko Haram had threatened to overrun the North and the country, and the nation’s priority then was security and who will guarantee security to the country favoured Buhari.

“The only preparation in the North was having available a man like Buhari presumed to have the capacity to confront the security challenges in the North and the rest of the country.

“In the South West, how prepared were they in 1999 when President Obasanjo was elected? In fact, many people from the South West did not vote for him in that election. The people of the South-West zone were deep in the crises of NADECO and displeasure over the June 12, 1993 election annulment.

“Notwithstanding, the Nigerian nation and the people through the two main national political parties zoned the presidency to the South West in order to heal and reconcile the nation over the post 1993 election crisis.”

Obiozor said the 2023 presidency favoured Ndigbo because they were more disposed towards the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “How can anybody who loves this country talk of the presidency coming to the South West in 2023? Why should you exclude the South East?

“Is South East not part of Nigeria? South West has had, South South has had, the North has had, why exclude the South East if you want them to be there?”

Obiozor called on President Buhari to choose an Igbo person with good records to succeed him.

In his words, “It is expected that Mr President have a critical role in the emergence of his own successor. To this effect, it is important for the president not to lose sight of political developments that may be injurious to national unity and corporate existence of the country.

“It is the national expectation that Mr President continues his policy of national healing and reconciliation to a logical conclusion.

“We should be mindful of those who want to pursue a politically motivated strategy that treats the South East as a hostile territory which is grossly wrong and unacceptable.

“An overwhelming majority of Ndigbo do not believe in secession or separatism from Nigeria. An Igbo president will focus on what can be done, instead of arguing over what is impossible.

“Ndigbo have demonstrated the highest virtues of patriotism and genuine nationalistic propensities. By history and character, what defines Ndigbo is friendliness and peaceful coexistence with others regardless of tribe, religion or race.

“We know that the devil in Nigerian politics is power sharing, and an Igbo president will demonstrate to all Nigerians that power sharing can be done peacefully.

“The fear of Ndigbo by other ethnic groups is equally unjustified and a fiction of the imagination of those who create distorted image of Ndigbo. We seek solution and not a blame game.

“We have many competent personalities that can confront and solve Nigeria’s perennial and endemic socio-political problems and guarantee peaceful coexistence for all the citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion or race.

“We are ready and with an Igbo president, Nigeria and Nigerians will experience the true meaning of a federation with justice, equity and fairness.”