Why FG Established Agric Varsity In Enugu- Rep Member

The lawmaker representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Prof Paul Nnamchi, has said the aggregation of the needs of his constituents led to the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Ako-Nike, in Enugu State.

Professor Nnamchi, who stated this in Enugu during an interview, said he pushed for the bill for the establishment of the university to provide his people with the platform to transform their intellectual capacities. He promised to be more focused to move motions and sponsor bills that are opportunity-driven “so that our people will not have limits to their dreams”.

According to him, “People were saying that Nike people are solely land sellers. But we have professors and academics. We are few actually, so we needed something not only to change our intellectual map but also our economic wellbeing. It is the local needs that a representative should take to the federal level. The strategy is to translate the local needs to a federal law.”

He said Isi-Uzo LGA, which he also represents, although has well-educated people, needed a place to work instead of being shipped out. “They also need development at home. Nearness brings about change in the intellectual map. It is all these that translated into this federal university coming home. We should admire strong institutions. It is a permanent educational asset. It will outlive me and elections.”

He said already the surveying of the land for the university had been done. “The site zoning and development is next,” he said, and commended the landowners for accepting that they would not ask for compensation.

He also spoke on the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act. “The House has already passed its own side of the amendment. I am a member of the Electoral Committee. Part of the problems we have in the country is that people will want instant results but the system is quite slow. There is still hope in the system.”

He commended the performance of the All Progressives Congress-led government in Enugu State. He said, “The governor is doing well with a lot of road infrastructure. If I am doing well, it means APC is also doing well. LGA chairmen are also working. Nobody finishes everything. We will be judged individually. It is not a party thing. No party has a monopoly of good or bad leadership. The ball stops on everyone’s table.”