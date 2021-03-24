Why Govt Should Make Bandits Feel Safe – Gumi

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has said it would be difficult for bandits to surrender their weapons if the government should fail to make them feel safe.

This, Gumi said, was because bandits like every other citizen want to feel safe in the society.

Gumi disclosed this during a virtual event hosted by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies on Wednesday.

He expressed displeasure over how the government was handling the security situation in the country.

“If you don’t show them they’re safe in the larger society, there’s no way they can leave their weapon. And that’s why we asked for amnesty for them just like we had in the Niger Delta.

“I’m not justifying their kidnapping, what they do is a crime. But their kidnapping is to get more money to buy more weapons so that they can protect themselves,” he said.

At the meeting which was organised to discuss the security challenges ravaging the nation, Gumi reiterated that the government needed to dialogue with bandits and grant them amnesty.

“Nobody can justify criminality, what we are saying is what we saw in the forest is an ethnic war going on between people in the forest and the neighbouring villages and hamlets. When the herder felt he has grievances and nobody was listening to him, he took on weapons.

“So, when we went there and they saw a listening ear, they were ready to negotiate, tell us their grievances, and ready to incorporate into society. So, in such a case, I see no reason why we should not have a dialogue with them,” he said.

Speaking further, Gumi said: “Looking at their educational status, they don’t have any official or unofficial education. How can a nation which is serious about security leave a chunk of its society so uneducated, leave it to arms and drugs? I don’t think that society is serious. How can we disperse them, rehabilitate them because they are holding arms to protect themselves?”