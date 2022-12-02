Why High Profile Cases Are Still Pending In Courts – EFCC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed why some high profile cases are still pending in court.

The commission attributed this to administrative and procedural issues in court which include frequent transfer of judges which most times, forces trial to start all over again.

This revelation was made by Aisha Tahar Habib, Deputy Director and Head, Legal and Prosecution, EFCC Zonal Command, Kano while presenting a paper on the Challenges of Prosecuting cases at a one day capacity building workshop for journalists in Kano.

She said: “Cases being handled by judges who retire or were elevated, transferred or become deceased will have to commence de novo, thus resulting in severe setbacks for the prosecution, as the resources, time, and efforts spent becomes wasted. And this will further frustrate and derail the timely and successful prosecution of the cases as some of the witnesses may not be available to testify, thus prolonging the prosecution of such cases.”

She further explained that increasing sophistication of some crimes, such as cybercrimes, were not contemplated by the provision of the existing legislations.

According to her, this creates gaps that are sometimes exploited by the defendants as criminal cases must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

She however said that the Commission has been very successful with criminal prosecution despite these challenges.

She revealed that the Kano Command of the EFCC secured a total of 180 convictions so far this year whilst losing only two.

Dele Oyewale, who presented another paper on Best Practices in Financial Crimes Reporting, spoke on the need for ethical journalism and investigative reporting.

He said journalists have crucial roles to play in the fight against corruption by exposing unethical behaviours and actions in various sectors.