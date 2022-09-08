Why Human Rights Complaints In Nigeria Jumped From 41 To 8 Million – NHRC

A report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission to the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Lagos (25th August) shows that the aggregate complaints it received has increased from 41 in 1996 to 8,122,674 in 2021.

This was disclosed in its statutory report obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The Commission was established by the NHRC Act, 1995 (as Amended), and began operations in 1996.

The complaints it probes are categorized into five namely: Civil and Political Rights, Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Women and children, Vulnerable Groups and Developmental Rights/Emerging Human Rights.

The NHRC Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN , observed that human rights violation petitions have increased steadily, albeit, with fluctuations.

In total, 4,696,573 were concluded by the Commission while an aggregate 3,148,732 petitions were pending across the past 25 years.

The report added “The trajectory of the trend of the Commission’s complaints profile depends on a number of factors which may include: Knowledge of human rights by the public, awareness of the Commission’s services, ability to access the Commission’s offices and Level and preponderance of violations.”

Speaking to our Correspondent, the NHRC ES told THE WHISTLER that the rising trend is because Nigerians are becoming more aware of the Commission’s existence unlike in the 90s.

“It would have been high in the past but because people were not aware of the Commission; maybe they were not reporting.

“So with the human rights position now, the NHRC has created about 36 state offices across the federation and it has made people more aware ; it has drawn the Commission closer to the grassroot where the cases are being recorded higher now.

“At that time (1996), people were not aware that NHRC existed and with the Commission paying compensation to victims, it has made people more actively involved in reporting violations.”