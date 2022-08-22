Why I Beat My Wife, Husband of Battered Female Journalist Confesses To Police

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The man who brutalized his wife, an Adamawa based female journalist, has reported himself to the police to explain his action.

THE WHISTLER had last week reported that Aliyu Ibrahim, a former staff of PHCN who recently lost his job, had gone into hiding after brutalizing his wife.



The Adamawa State Police Command also said it had launched a manhunt for him.

But Ibrahim reportedly came out of hiding on Sunday and presented himself to the police.

He reported at the Wuro Hausa Police Station where he confessed that he was pushed to beat his wife by jealousy.

A member of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Blessing Tunoh, who was present at the police station and recorded Ibrahim’s confession, told THE WHISTLER that he apologized to the Police for disappearing for four days after the incident.

Ibrahim then reportedly said, ” I saw my wife when she came out of a man’s car and I was jealous.

“Before I knew what was happening, I was overcomed by jealousy and I didn’t know when I started bearing her.”

He was said to have regretted his action “as a terrible thing” and “a great mistake.”

He said he went into hiding out of fear of the consequences of his action.

He also said he loved his wife and did not divorce her.

However, his enstranged wife, Nafeesah, contradicted Ibrahim in her statement to the police.

According to her, on the day that he beat her, he told her that he was tired of the marriage and had divorced her.

She narrated that while packing her load out of his house, he pushed her onto the bed and began to beat and hit her with his fist, until her son held him by the leg to allow her escape.

The Police Public Relations Officer Adamawa State, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a phone chat with THE WHISTLER said: “The husband has been in police custody since two days ago and the Commissioner Of Police has directed that he should be transferred to state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), considering the nature of the offence and the situation on ground.

“So as I’m talking to you right now, the State CID has been directed to take over the case and we are equally directed to gather material evidence that has to do with the case. And as soon as that is on ground, the command is going to charge him to court for the law to take its cause.”