Why I Chose Spain Over Morocco – Yamal

Barcelona’s new kid on the block, Lamine Yamal, has opened up on his decision to play for the Spain national team instead of Morocco.

He was eligible to play for Spain, Morocco, and Equatorial Guinea because he was born in Rocafonda, Spain, to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother.

He represented Spain at the U15, U16, and U17 levels before making his senior debut in 2023, making him the youngest player in Spain’s history.

Yamal said he considered playing for the Atlas Lions of Morocco after their impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

He said, “Deep down, I was thinking about playing with Morocco. At that time, Morocco had reached the World Cup semi-finals.

“But in the moment of truth, I never doubted. With all the love and respect I have for Morocco, I always wanted to play in the EURO and in Europe.

“I believe European football is watched more, and I think it’s closer to the international high level.

“And praise be to God, I did that. It also makes me close to the World Cup with chances to win it… I will always carry love for Morocco, as it is my country too. And I grew up in Spain, and I also feel that it is my country.

“I will always have affection for Morocco. It’s my country too, and the truth is that there would have been nothing strange or bad about playing for them. In the end, I did have the handicap that Spain was playing in the Euros. I grew up in Spain. I also feel it’s my country.”

Yamal achieved his dream of playing at the European Championship, and he also led Spain to the trophy in 2024, winning the young player of the tournament award.

He also became the youngest player to win the tournament at 17 years and 1 day.

Yamal has enjoyed a stunning year for club and country in 2025. He became the youngest player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or (at age 17) and also won the Kopa Trophy in 2024 and 2025, presented to the best young player in the world.

At the age of 18, Yamal finished as runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

He played an integral role in leading Barcelona to a domestic treble of the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España last season.