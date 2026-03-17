Why I Didn’t Want Large Family – Shaffy Bello

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Veteran actress Shaffy Bello has revealed that she underwent a medical procedure 26 years ago to prevent having more children, explaining that she did not want a large family.

In a candid conversation on her YouTube channel, Shaffy Bello TV, the actress reflected on her experiences as a mother and her family planning choices. Bello disclosed that she had her fallopian tubes tied, despite her former husband’s wish to expand their family.

“My ex-husband had to beg me to have another one. I didn’t want a lot of children. I wanted to stop,” she said.

According to Bello, the procedure was performed through her navel, effectively stopping the release of eggs required for pregnancy.

“So they went through my navel, went in there, did what they needed to do, and they tied it up. That was it. They closed my eggs,” she explained.

The actress emphasized that she had always been clear about the type of family she wanted and remained firm in her decision. She also joked about the possibility of becoming pregnant again after the procedure.

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“I’ve always said to myself that after tying my tubes, if I get pregnant, I will feel like Mary, it’s a holy child,” Bello added.

Bello’s revelation provides a rare and personal insight into her family planning journey, highlighting her determination to make choices aligned with her personal desires and values.