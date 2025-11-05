Why I Donate To Schools Across Nigeria—Peter Obi

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has explained the motivation behind his continuous nationwide donations to schools, especially those involved in the training of healthcare professionals.

Obi, who donated N15m to the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi Nnukwu, on Wednesday, said he has dedicated his life to a purpose: uplifting humanity through education and healthcare support.

“I believe that life must have a purpose, and my own purpose is to give support to people as a way to uplift humanity.

“I go around Nigeria supporting schools because it is critical for us. The number one measurement index of life in the world today is life expectancy.

“We need to invest in health, and nurses are the human capital we need for this investment,” Obi said during the visit.

He lamented the country’s low life expectancy rate, noting that Nigeria’s current average of 54 years ranks among the lowest globally.

“That is why I’m going about and making donations in my own little way,” he said, noting the need for the country to make deliberate efforts to build a healthier and more productive society.

Obi commended the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, the proprietor of the college, for his contributions to nursing education in the state.

“The bishop has done much in this school. When I became governor in 2006, no single school of nursing, medical laboratory or midwifery college was accredited,” Obi recalled.

“So, I approached the church and begged them to help us in this area, and we supported them. Today, this place has grown so big and impactful.”

Obi also visited the Practising Nursery and Primary School, Agulu, in the Anaocha Local Government Area, which was razed by fire in December 2024.

The school, according to the headmistress, Eucharia Egwuonwu, has remained in ruins since the incident, forcing many parents to withdraw their children.

“The school has been abandoned since the fire incident. The pupils now study under harsh weather without a roof. Many parents have withdrawn their children because of the situation,” Obi said during the visit.

In response, Obi promised to facilitate the rebuilding of the school, adding that construction work would commence in January 2026 to ensure the pupils return to a conducive learning environment.

“We cannot allow children to learn under such harsh conditions. By January next year, work will begin to give them a befitting place to learn from,” he said.