Why I Forced My Siblings To Learn Welding While At Higher Institutions

Mr Leonard Chukwuemeka Onah, from Obollo in Udenu LGA of Enugu State, weekend, told THE WHISTLER that he ensured that his siblings learnt welding under him to make them self-reliant.

According to him, no fewer than six of his brothers graduated from universities and polytechnics, and became welders.

According to him, “When my younger ones graduated, I found workshops for them. They didn’t wait for white-collar jobs.

“They acquired those skills while going to school. During holidays, they were absorbed in my shop because that was where the money for their training came from. From the skills they acquired, they opened their workshops and are doing well in their respective workshops.

“I encourage our youths to key into skills acquisition to eliminate unemployment in our land. I, at times, scout for those to coach. Some of those I approached keyed in, and are already on their own.

“I sublet contracts to them whenever the opportunities come. I encourage them to extend such gestures to our people.

“I speacialise in fabrication and construction. We also do pure welding work. We turn flat iron into doors and other materials. The conventional welders then do the finishing.

“We manufacture the components; they will then assemble.”

He said lack of modern tools were affecting their output.

In his words, “A majority of the machines we use here are locally made. If we can acquire foreign machines, production will be more qualitative, faster, cheaper and stardard.

“The locally-made tools we use are time-consuming. If we have electric folding machines, for instance, the pace of work will improve.

“We call for grants and micro-credits to boost our businesses.”

He recalled the frustration he underwent while pursuing government assistance.

He said, “There was a time the Enugu State government invited us for empowerment. We went to Enugu with our trade test certificates. Nothing tangible happened.

“Sometime last year, a group of people came to invite us. They convinced me that their own initiative would work. My foreman went there, but after that, nobody invited them again.

“If we have government support, I assure you that we can help in reducing unemployment in the country. It is a pity that youths roam about when they have skills to acquire and live a fulfilled life.”